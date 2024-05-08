Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $526,000 Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

