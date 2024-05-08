M&T Bank Corp Has $3.93 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.