M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,002 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.