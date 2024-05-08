Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSSC. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NSSC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 211,506 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

