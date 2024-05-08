Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.