Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Rambus worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $72,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

