Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,953 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $168.28.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.