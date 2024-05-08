Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.