Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.63

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 77800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
