Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.63

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 77800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 76,414 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

