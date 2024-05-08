Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

MGC stock opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.98 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

