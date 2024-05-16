Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

