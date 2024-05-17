Boston Partners Sells 144,405 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,405 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Celestica worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,832,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,565,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 21.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after buying an additional 244,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

