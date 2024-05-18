Boston Partners Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHB. TheStreet cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

BHB opened at $27.57 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

