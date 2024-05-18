John M. Miller Sells 467 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

