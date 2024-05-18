Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$27.10 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.18 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.62.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4800638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

