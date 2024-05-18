Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ADS-TEC Energy PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

