11,107 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.