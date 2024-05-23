Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

