Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of M stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s
In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $260,666.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,570.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
