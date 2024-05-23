NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,952,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 57,242,117 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NIO by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
