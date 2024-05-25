Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,558 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,599,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 780,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 396,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

