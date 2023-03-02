The #1 Skill Needed To Make This Trade

Energy was the only sector to finish yesterday with any type of meaningful gain, although Materials and Industrials both finished green, just not by much. The market continued to trade somewhat sideways on Wednesday, only to fall apart a bit in the after-hours session.

Given that Energy was the only real winner on that day, there wasn’t too much else to look at. However, there is the still one trade that we have on watch.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

The TLT bond ETF may be on the verge of a breakdown below 100. In the pre-market, the ETF is currently trading around 99.50, signaling any failure to break back above 100 and hold that mark would likely send the price…

Continue reading at WEALTHPOP.com