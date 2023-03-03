1 Exceptional ETF to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) could be the ideal vehicle to anchor investors’ portfolios to stable income-generating assets while market returns from capital appreciation remain anything but predictable and guaranteed.

The recently released estimate-crushing inflation data caused the market to relapse into yet another bout in a seemingly endless chain of market volatility. A white paper co-authored by former Fed Governor Frederic Mishkin released on the same day has all but dismissed the likelihood of a ‘soft-landing’ citing a lack of precedents in which a central-bank-induced disinflation occurred without a recession.

Amid this seemingly endless volatility, VYM, an exchange-traded fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc., offers exposure to…

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com