Could This Sector Have Another 10% Week?

As money moves away from defensive sectors it will make its way back into the movers of the market. Those are sectors of the market, such as Technology, Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary. However, this past week has flipped that usual trend on its ear. This time the bulls have put together a bit of a different looking market rally it seems.

The Materials Sector was the big leader of the market’s bounce last week, with Industrials and Energy also performing very well. Defensive sectors were weak and continue to look weak, which is a good thing for anyone that was looking for a bit of follow through with last week’s push higher.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

After Materials led the market last week, and with gold also looking solid, we look at a newcomer for today’s ETF Watchlist. XME will give access to gold, as well as other commonly used materials like…

