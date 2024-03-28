IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.