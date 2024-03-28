MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $17,464.00 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $17,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,114,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.70 on Thursday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Recommended Stories

