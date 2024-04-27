Sigma Planning Corp Has $416,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

