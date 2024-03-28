Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Acquires $10,741.76 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,741.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Team Trading Up 10.7 %

TISI opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Team in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

