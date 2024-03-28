Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

