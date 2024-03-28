Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13,047.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 739,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,152,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 881,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 48,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

