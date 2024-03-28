Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

