New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.91 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of AECOM worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tobam acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AECOM by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $94.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

