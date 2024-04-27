New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

