Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $190.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

