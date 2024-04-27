Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

COUR opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,191,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,932 shares of company stock worth $10,054,814 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

