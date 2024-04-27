Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 40,200 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.38 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

