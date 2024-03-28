Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $162.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

