6,844 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY opened at $81.78 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.