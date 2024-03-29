979 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

