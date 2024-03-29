Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 29th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

