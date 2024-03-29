Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Declines By 72.1%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 29th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of VERO opened at $0.69 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

