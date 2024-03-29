Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,300 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 29th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

