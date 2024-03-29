Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQY opened at $16.66 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07.

