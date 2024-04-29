BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

