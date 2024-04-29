Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grupo Traxión Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPOF opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Grupo Traxión has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.05.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
