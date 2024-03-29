BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USFI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

