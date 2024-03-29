Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRTP stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

