Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

