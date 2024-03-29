Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

ALNY opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

