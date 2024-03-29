Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALSAR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

